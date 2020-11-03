Shaheer Sheikh goes shirtless & shares his intense workout routine; Rumoured GF Ruchikaa thinks he looks 'Lit'

Shaheer Sheikh recently gave a glimpse of his heavy workout sessions at home and flaunted his chiseled body. Here's what rumored ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor and his other friends reacted.

Shaheer Sheikh recently caught everyone's attention when he indirectly spoke about his love life. The handsome hunk shared a picture of Ruchikaa Kapoor calling her 'my girl' and left everyone curious about his relationship status. Ever since then, Shaheer's fans have been eagerly waiting for him to talk about his bond with Ruchikaa. But, before he does that Ruchikaa's comment on Shaheer's latest post has taken the internet by storm.

The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his intense workout session. In the video, Shaheer is also seen flaunting his well-built physique. From boxing to weight-lifting, Shaheer can be seen sweating out to achieve his chiseled body. He is also seen dancing and enjoying workout sessions. He captioned his motivational as 'Pump it up.' Within moments, Shaheer's workout video caught everyone's attention. Many of his fans were encouraged to workout and commented to praise him.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh shares a 'cool' PIC while enjoying in Goa; Can't stop singing THIS song by Tony, Neha Kakkar

Not only fans but several of his friends from the industry were also left awestruck with Shaheer's heavy workout sesh. However, the special and surprising comment came from Shaheer's rumoured girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. She left three fire emojis in the comment section, hinting that he is 'lit.' Ruchikaa's comment added fuel to the fire, and fans went bonkers.

Avinash Mishra, who played Shaheer's onscreen brother Kunal in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke commented, 'Jala Dala Instagram' (You've set Instagram on fire). Vin Rana went 'ek number.'

Here's a glimpse of Shaheer's post:

Check out the full video of Shaheer's workout session - Here

Meanwhile, Shaheer is currently holidaying in Goa and also shared a refreshing selfie from his trip. What are your thoughts about Shaheer's workout video? Are you missing him aka Abir of YRHPK onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh enjoys a 'boys night out' with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaare Ke co stars Avinash & Ritvik ; See pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×