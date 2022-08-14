Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan are NEW 'Rahul and Anjali' as they recreate a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; VIDEO

Actors Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh need no introduction. They enjoy a massive fan following and their loved ones wait for their photos and videos to come out in the public domain. Hina Khan rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role of ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. On the other hand, Shaheer became a household after portraying the role of Dev Dixit in the famous daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-starring Erica Fernandes. Shaheer and Hina won their fans' hearts with their chemistry in the music video titled ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’.

Now, they are back and we cannot keep calm! Just a few hours ago, Hina Khan shared a funny video with Shaheer. In the video, Hina and Shaheer recreated a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While sharing the post, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wrote, "It’s just friends thing..shaheer sheikh itni Zor se maarne ki zaroorat nahi thi...He takes his actions way too seriously...More #ShaHina content coming your way..#reelsinstagram #feelitreelit #trendingreels #ReelsWithHKSS". To note, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998 and also starred Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan in supporting roles. The film was directed by Karan Johar and was a hit

Watch Hina and Shaheer's video here

Talking about Hina Khan's professional career, she is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'. Hina shared with IANS, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.' He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab.

ALSO READ: Fans go 'wow' as Hina Khan aces Arabian Nights-inspired look; WATCH video