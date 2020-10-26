Shaheer Sheikh HINTS about his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor; Ekta, Kaveri Priyam, Aly Goni & others REACT

Shaheer Sheikh left everyone surprised yesterday as he shared a picture of his 'girl' Ruchikaa Kapoor on his social media account, hinting towards his relationship. Here's how Ekta Kapoor, Aly Goni, Kaveri Priyam, and others reacted.

A celebrity's personal and love life are the most discussed topics among fans, as they are always curious to know more about their stars. Recently, Shaheer Sheikh's private life became the talk of the town, as the actor finally dropped 'major hints' about his romantic relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor. Yes, Shaheer indirectly spoke about his love life on social media yesterday and has created a huge storm on the internet.

Touted to be one of the most eligible bachelors on Indian Television, Shaheer 'surprised' fans as he hinted about his relationship status. He shared an unexpected yet heartwarming post on his Instagram handle, and fans cannot keep calm about it. He shared pictures of Ruchikaa Kapoor and called her 'my girl' leaving everyone utterly stunned. Not one, but Shaheer shared two pictures of this 'special lady' in his life. In the first picture, the girl wearing a denim dress is seen hiding her face with her curls. In the second one, she is seen posing for the camera with her 'kala chashmah' on.

The handsome hunk captioned the pictures, 'Mommy there is something in the backyard. Never mind it’s my girl.' Shaheer's sweet and cute caption caught eyeballs and fans went gaga over it. Though Shaheer has not officially confirmed his relationship with Ruchika, this post certainly speaks volumes about the duos 'special bond.

Within moments, Shaheer's post grabbed eyeballs, and his fans bombarded the comment section with messages, compliments, and blessings. The actors' friends from the industry also reacted to his post. Ekta Kapoor called it 'Best pic ever, while Pearl V Puri, Aly Goni, and Kaveri Priyam were all hearts for it. Arjit Taneja went 'Aare Aare, while Supriya Shukla wrote, 'Your girl has a great sense of humor, very rare to find. What a sport!'

Well, fans have been waiting for Shaheer to officially announce his relationship, but this post has surely brought happiness and positivity to their lives. Meanwhile, Shaheer was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-starring Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal). He was also seen in a music video 'Ae Mere Dil' with Tejasswi Prakash recently.

