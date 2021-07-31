Shaheer Sheikh on his character in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: ‘Dev has taught me a lot’

Shaheer Sheikh has been creating a lot of buzz in the telly world these days courtesy his show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. While the show has been grabbing a lot of attention since the day it went on air, Shaheer’s performance as Dev Dixit continues to win hearts. Interestingly, the actor feels that he can’t relate to his character of Dev from the show. However, he did emphasise that the character has taught him a lot.

The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor made the revelation during his recent interview with Spotboye. Shaheer stated, “Dev is very complicated, and I am a very simple and straightforward guy. However, Dev has taught me a lot like how can I deal with certain kinds of people in a better way or how to manage different things at the same time”. Shaheer also expressed his excitement about the way his character has grown over the years and stated that the show is quite relatable to the audience.

“The show is relatable in the way that it makes you feel like such incidents and issues often happen around you or have been faced by a family member, relative, or a friend. It’s a good thing because TV demands such content, the over-the-top approach needs to make way for reality. As far as my character is concerned, Dev hasn't changed a bit, but his equation with other characters has changed a little. We’re trying to show that with time how a relationship evolves and what all happens a few years down the line after marriage. That is something I feel we don’t explore much on television,” he added.

