Shaheer Sheikh on holding his daughter for first time: Haven't felt this connected with anyone else

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular and highly talented actors of the television industry. He has made his mark with his exceptional acting chops by doing variable roles in television shows and web series. The actor and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor became parents of a lovely daughter few days back. Their happiness is unbounded as he shared about his experience of being a father with Etimes TV.

He said, “The feeling is so new to me and it is still sinking in and I am still trying to figure out what is happening to me because it is all new for me. The feeling is such that it can’t be put together in words. I was told that father’s take time to relate to the journey when the child is born, but from the moment I have held my little one, I have felt such a strong connection with her, I can’t tell you. It is such a beautiful and amazing experience. I’ve never ever in my life felt like this before. I don’t know how to express it.”

He added, “I have not felt this connected with anyone else in life, the way I feel with my daughter. Agar Woh palkein bhi chapakle Yaa thoda sa frown bhi kar le Mujhe lagta hai Kya hogaya… and what I can do for her. It is something else, the feeling is unbelievable and now I can understand what our parents must have gone through or must be going through. I know usually it is said that mother’s have a very strong connection but I don’t know why I am so connected to her.”