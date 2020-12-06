Shaheer Sheikh introduces himself as Veer from his digital debut 'Paurashpur'; Looks thrilling in FIRST poster

Shaheer Sheikh 'finally' dropped the first look of his digital debut series Paurashpur, and left everyone amazed. The actor introduced his character Veer and looked intriguing in his new avatar for the web show. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh's fans were left disheartened as he bid adieu to them as Abir when Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke went off-air in October. However, within YRHPK's closure, it was revealed that the talented actor is all set to mark his digital debut soon, and it brought about a happy wave. Ever since then, fans were eagerly waiting to see Shaheer in a new avatar in his first OTT project.

Now, after a long wait, the time is here, as Shaheer 'finally' shared his first look from his digital debut 'Paurashpur.' Shaheer introduced himself as Veer (Singh), and looked intriguing in his 'killer' avatar. Shaheer shared a motion poster, wherein he is seen wearing a maroon-golden robe-like attire with a heavy beaded necklace. With anger in his eyes, Shaheer looks furious and holds a sword in his hands. The intense look on his face, his posture, and his warrior-like look is absolutely thrilling.

Revealing details of his character in the show, Shaheer wrote, 'Strong and confident, Veer is the vyapari who has entered Paurashpur.' He also spilled some beans about the story as he called Veer a 'mysterious vyapari' whose entry in Paurashpur might change the happenings and bring about a wave of revolution in the kingdom.

With Shaheer finally sharing the first look of his web show, fans couldn't control their excitement. The actor's friends from the industry like Heli Daruwala, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sanaa Sheikh, and others were enthralled with his look. Paurashpur marks Shaheer's collaboration with Balaji, and head Ekta Kapoor gave Shaheer a warm welcome. She shared the Shaheer's poster and wrote, 'Welcome to Balaji, was waiting to work with you.'

Take a look at Shaheer's post here:

Paurashpur is a period drama that also stars Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Annu Kapoor in the lead roles. Anant Joshi, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, Aditya Lal, and several others will be seen in pivotal supporting roles. The show will revolve around the apathy between men and women and the politics that it all entails. The teaser of Paurashpur releases today, i.e. December 6 (2020). Are you excited about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

