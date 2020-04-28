Shaheer Sheikh isn't very keen on watching popular series Money Heist for THIS reason and some might relate

It looks like Shaheer Sheikh has his own reasons for not watching Money Heist and we bet that many might find it relatable. Here's what the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor has to say.

Right now is a good time to indulge in watching shows online and make the most of the time at home by catching up on all that has been missed. None the less, as it turns out, there is a whole range of content to watch out there and we just cannot seem to get enough of it. And amongst all the shows that have been the talk of the entertainment world, Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel has been constantly garnering a lot of buzz. The 4th season came out a couple of weeks ago and it sure has done very well with the audiences.

Well, as it turns out, the show is not as fit for everyone for multiple reasons. The genre of the show is a tad bit different in terms of the way things have been planned and plotted since the very beginning and that is what has kept the audiences glued to their screens for the longest time. However, as it turns out, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh is not very keen on watching the show and he went on to reveal why so.

During a recent interaction, Shaheer went on to reveal how he does not like to watch dubbed shows and while he has heard a lot about this one, he does not like the idea about the lip-sync not matching what is being said on screen and it, therefore, becomes a distraction. He also revealed how to him, the emotion of the voice is very important and said that things don't feel the same when dubbed. None the less, he added how there are so many projects that have been dubbed so well and that this is only his point of view.

Meanwhile, Shaheer's show, Mahabharat has returned to the screens fro a re-run given the ongoing lockdown and the actor, while talking about it, told us, "Initially, when I spoke to Sidharth Ji, it was just after Navya, I was sure that I won't be able to do it. It is just now something I will be convincing at. It is such a big responsibility to play one of the biggest warriors of our mythology. People will look up to him, it is a big pressure. Honestly, I was really scared but he believed in me. He narrated the character and explained what they want from it. So, it kind of gave me confidence. He is very inspiring, he is an example of a perfect man, anyone would relate to him and even I did. So, all that I could relate to and I tried to find that Arjun in me. Very rarely the character gives back to you. Generally, when you play a character, you give everything to it, your time, your efforts, very rarely you get something out of it, and hence, I have such profound memories of this."

Currently, Shaheer is seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and while everything is on a halt right now given the lockdown, fans have been waiting for the show to return soon once everything is over. It recently achieved the feat of completing a year, and it has been doing great on the numbers front.

