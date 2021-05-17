Shaheer Sheikh leaves fans in dismay as he says its ‘too early to comment’ on wife Ruchikaa Kapoor’s pregnancy

Shaheer Sheikh remains silent on the pregnancy news of his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor but shares the news of moving into a new home with her.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh recently celebrated Eid with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor for first time. The actor had a court marriage with his ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor in November last year, which was an intimate affair. Now are there are rumours that the couple is going to be parents very soon. When they asked by ETimes TV about the news of Ruchika’s pregnancy, Shaheer told that he does not want to talk about it at present as it is too early to comment on it.

The actor said that he feels that he entered a new phase in his life after marrying Ruchikaa. Shaheer said that he is learning new things and taking up new responsibilities. He shared that he has been living alone for a long time in Mumbai hence now he is learning to share the space with someone. He added that he loves to cook for her. The heartthrob revealed that they are moving to a new home, and since the last few months, they had been engaged in setting it up. He likes simple living with minimalistic and modern houses. He does not prefer gigantic houses.

The couple had shared a picture after their wedding on social media. After the marriage, they went for a honeymoon to Bhutan. Shaheer Sheikh will be seen very soon on the television screen in the third season of the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The promo of the show is released and the fans are loving the chemistry between Shaheer and his co-star Erica Fernandes.

Credits :Hindustan Times

