Shaheer Sheikh lights up the internet with a 'charming' selfie in a white bathrobe and fans can't keep calm

When one is counting the most versatile and good looking actors in showbiz, there's no chance you can miss Shaheer Sheikh! Known for his impeccable acting skills, convincing performance, friendly nature, and handsome looks, Shaheer is admired by all. He is not only loved by the Indian audience but has also craved a special place in the hearts of foreign viewers. The talented actor enjoys a massive following on social media and never misses a chance to impress them.

Ever since Shaheer's much-loved show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke went off-air last month, fans are missing his magic onscreen. However, the actor is making sure to keep them entertained and engaged with his fun-loving posts on social media. Not only professional, but Shaheer is also sharing glimpses of his personal life with fans. Recently, Shaheer posted a picture of himself that has taken the internet by storm. Are you wondering why? Well, all thanks to the young actor's hot-hot look.

In his post, Shaheer is seen donning a white bathrobe as he clicked mirror-selfie, right after a relaxing shower. The photo has left social media users 'awestruck' as Shaheer looks every bit 'charming' in the picture. With this eye-appealing photo, Shaheer tried getting chatty with his Insta fam as he asked them 'Aaj ka kya plan hai?' (What is your plan for the day?) He also used a hashtag 'Mad Me' in his caption, giving it a quirky twist. In the comment section, he again asked fansns, 'Batao Batao.' (Tell me)

Meanwhile, Shaheer is currently enjoying his time in Goa as he shoots for an upcoming music video with actor-model Priyanka Khera. Though, he did not reveal details of this project but shared a still with his co-star. What are your thoughts on the same? Doesn't Shaheer look handsome and hot in this photo? Let us know in the comment section below.

