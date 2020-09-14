  1. Home
  2. tv

Shaheer Sheikh looks charming as he flashes his beaming smile while relaxing on a couch; See Photo

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh lit up the internet as he shared a handsome picture of himself, and fans cannot stop gushing over him. Take a look.
643074 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 06:41 pm
Shaheer Sheikh looks charming as he flashes his beaming smile while relaxing on a couch; See PhotoShaheer Sheikh looks charming as he flashes his beaming smile while relaxing on a couch; See Photo
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shaheer Sheikh is among one of the most handsome and desirable men in the Indian Television industry. He made his debut with the youth-based show Kya Mast Hai Life in 2009. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. It has been over 11 years, and the handsome hunk is ruling the Telly world like no one else. With this acting prowess, power-packed performance, and good looks, Shaheer has made a special place in millions of hearts. 

Not only in India, but the young actor has mesmerized fans even overseas. He enjoys a massive following on social media, and fans keep waiting for Shaheer to share glimpses from his life with them. Despite his erratic schedule, the talented actor makes sure to bring a smile on his fans' faces with fun-loving posts on social media. Yesterday (Sunday), Shaheer lit up the internet and lifted everyone's weekend mood as he shared a charming photo of himself on Instagram. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh sends birthday love to his 'Papa': Thank you for leading by example

In the picture, Shaheer is seen flashing his beaming smile as he relaxes on a couch, after probably a hectic day of work. Shaheer looks uber cool in a floral shirt, as he gazes right into the camera lens. The smile on his face, and his twinkling eyes, are too cute to miss. Also, while it looks like he had a long day, the freshness on his face, cannot be overlooked. With this good-looking photo, Shaheer aksed fans a question. He asked, 'After a long tiring day all you wanna do is?' 

Many fans were left awestruck with Shaheer's charm in the picture, and couldn't stop gushing over him. Shubharambh actress Mahima Makwana answered Shaheer's question and commented, 'Crash!' Well, it looks like this is the exact answer Shaheer was looking for. 

Take a look at Shaheer's recent post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After a long tiring day all u wanna do is?? #bolobolo

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on

Meanwhile, the actor is seen as Abir in Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show also stars Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) in the lead roles. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh pens a moving poem about 'building self for better future' and fans praise his talent

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 11 hours ago

Shaheer drinks from the fountain of youth, always looks cool, calm and handsome!

Anonymous 12 hours ago

he is becoming old,....

Anonymous 12 hours ago

No

Anonymous 1 day ago

You are always fresh like a just bloomed flower. Love u.

Anonymous 2 days ago

He looks fresh as always....

Anonymous 2 days ago

He always looking like charm & freshness..

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement