Shaheer Sheikh looks charming as he flashes his beaming smile while relaxing on a couch; See Photo

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh lit up the internet as he shared a handsome picture of himself, and fans cannot stop gushing over him. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh is among one of the most handsome and desirable men in the Indian Television industry. He made his debut with the youth-based show Kya Mast Hai Life in 2009. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. It has been over 11 years, and the handsome hunk is ruling the Telly world like no one else. With this acting prowess, power-packed performance, and good looks, Shaheer has made a special place in millions of hearts.

Not only in India, but the young actor has mesmerized fans even overseas. He enjoys a massive following on social media, and fans keep waiting for Shaheer to share glimpses from his life with them. Despite his erratic schedule, the talented actor makes sure to bring a smile on his fans' faces with fun-loving posts on social media. Yesterday (Sunday), Shaheer lit up the internet and lifted everyone's weekend mood as he shared a charming photo of himself on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh sends birthday love to his 'Papa': Thank you for leading by example

In the picture, Shaheer is seen flashing his beaming smile as he relaxes on a couch, after probably a hectic day of work. Shaheer looks uber cool in a floral shirt, as he gazes right into the camera lens. The smile on his face, and his twinkling eyes, are too cute to miss. Also, while it looks like he had a long day, the freshness on his face, cannot be overlooked. With this good-looking photo, Shaheer aksed fans a question. He asked, 'After a long tiring day all you wanna do is?'

Many fans were left awestruck with Shaheer's charm in the picture, and couldn't stop gushing over him. Shubharambh actress Mahima Makwana answered Shaheer's question and commented, 'Crash!' Well, it looks like this is the exact answer Shaheer was looking for.

Take a look at Shaheer's recent post here:

Meanwhile, the actor is seen as Abir in Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show also stars Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) in the lead roles. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh pens a moving poem about 'building self for better future' and fans praise his talent

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×