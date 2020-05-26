Shaheer Sheikh making goofy faces with niece Aairah in THIS throwback picture is too cute to miss

Shaheer Sheikh, who is currently seen in Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke, made our hearts melt as he posed with his niece Aairah.

Shaheer Sheikh is undoubtedly one of the finest and most sought after actors in the telly world. The handsome hunk has got killer looks and his charm can make anyone go weak on their knees. Besides, his impeccable acting prowess has made him the king of millions of hearts. While he is the current heartthrob of the nation, Shaheer is also known for his image of the family man. In fact, he often shares pictures of his family on social media including some amazing throwbacks which leave the fans wanting for more.

Recently, we got hands on another throwback picture of the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi star and it made our hearts melt over his cuteness. This throwback picture featured a collage of three pics wherein Shaheer was seen posing with his niece Aairah and the two were seen making goofy faces as they posed for the camera. In fact, Shaheer and Aairah were seen making perfect pout in the picture as well. The actor had captioned the image as, “And the madness continues.. #madMamu #naughtyAairah.”

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s throwback picture with niece Aairah:

Recently, the Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke actor had treated his fans with a major throwback of his time with the family and shared pics from his little sister’s wedding. This isn’t all. While he couldn’t reunite with his family this year for the Eid celebrations, Shaheer did share pictures of his entire family from across the world and wrote, “We are in different parts of the world but we are still together Eid Mubarak to everyone. #EidMubarak.”

