Shaheer Sheikh marks new beginnings & shares pics with the team of ‘Voh Toh Hai Albelaa’

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the top actors in the telly world. He made his mark with shows like Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali among others. He was highly appreciated for his role of Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and his pairing with Erica Fernandes became quite popular. Now, the actor started the shoot of his new show Voh Toh Hai Albelaa. Prior to the show going on-air, the entire team sought the blessings of gods for a positive start.

In the pictures shared by Pavitra Rishta fame, he is seen with the cast and crew of his new show. He has shared four pictures in which they are seen seeking blessing at gurudwara, temple, church and dargah. Shaheer captioned it as, “#newbeginnings #WohTohHaiAlbelaa”.

See post here:

Shaheer will be seen in a refreshing new avatar in the upcoming show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. The promo of the show showcases the bond between the Shaheer Sheikh and Anuj Sachdeva. Shaheer is seen as a cool guy, as he sported a multicolour sweatshirt and denims.

He had also dropped a few stunning pictures with Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli. He did not reveal much about the project but as per reports, the duo is coming together for a music video. Shaheer has earlier done music videos with Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and others.



