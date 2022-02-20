Shaheer Sheikh & Nikki Tamboli to set the temperature soaring, coming together for a music video; PICS

Shaheer Sheikh is shooting nonstop for his upcoming projects. For some time, he was seen in music videos with popular television actresses—Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and more. And today, he has again given a surprise to his fans. The actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli are coming together for a music video. The Pavitra Rishta actor shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. He did not reveal much but as soon as he shared pics, fans dropped comments.

Shaheer wrote, “We are coming to set the temperatures soaring.. #comingsoon @shahzeb_azad @ramjigulatiofficial @nikki_tamboli.” In one of the pictures, he is posing with Nikki. Both are looking extremely hot. Shaheer is wearing a white sweatshirt and Nikki is wearing a red dress. One of the fans wrote, “Wohooo super excited @shaheernsheikh u r just amazing.” Another wrote, “The temperature just went high.” Many dropped fire emojis. To note, both are coming together for the first time.

Shaheer Sheikh will be soon seen in a new TV show titled Woh To Hai Albelaa. Anuj Sachdeva is also seen in the show. The promo is also out. It is a story of two brothers bonding.

Take a look at the post here:

The actor was last seen in Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande. He was also seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 opposite Erica Fernandes. The show went off air and was replaced by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Also Read: Woh To Hai Albelaa PROMO: Witness the brothers' bond between Shaheer Sheikh & Anuj Sachdeva