Shaheer Sheikh opens on COVID 19 crisis and its impact on mental health; Read to know more

The actor is currently shooting for a TV show and spoke about how the pandemic has affected us and everybody around and how hard it is for the people to keep going.
Shaheer Sheikh Shaheer Sheikh opens on COVID 19 crisis and its impact on mental health; Read to know more (Pic Credit- Shaheer Sheikh Instagram)
The ‘Mahabharat’ star Shaheer Sheikh is right now busy shooting for the TV show ‘Kuch Rang Ke Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3'. The shoot is going on near Darjeeling and the actor seems to be happy back on the sets. Talking about all that is going on in the world, Shaheer said, “I don’t have any other source of income. Though I have savings to survive, but the other members in the unit don’t have that resource. My shows have made me who I am today. So, it is our responsibility to create job opportunities for them as not everyone wants to depend on charity. People want to work and earn. Everyone is happy to be working and shooting.”

Talking about the lockdown and the pressure that every household had to go through, he said, “In the last few months, especially, every day one has been hearing of some or the other bad news. Back home some of my relatives in Jammu passed away, including an uncle I was close to. Covid has affected so many young people. All of this new and everyone is learning. So many people are on ground helping people. It shows humanity is still alive. So many TV actors have stepped out -physically. I thought I was a balanced man but the crisis has affected me. I meditate to rejuvenate. There seems to be no reason to be motivated due to Covid. It is a tricky time for mental health but thankfully, what matters is that we are getting better.”

Shaheer Sheikh is all engrossed in shooting for the third season of ‘Kuch Rang Ke Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ in which he will be seen along with Erica Fernandez.

