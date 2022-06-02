Shaheer Sheikh pairs up with Nikki Tamboli for music video Ek Haseena Ne; See poster

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh is all set to be seen with Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actress Nikki Tamboli. He will be seen sharing screen space with Nikki for the first time. The duo has collaborated for a music video titled, 'Ek Haseena Ne.' The concept of the music video as per the caption revolves around betrayal. Both Shaheer and Nikki took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the poster of their upcoming song.

Shaheer posted the poster of Ek Haseena Ne and captioned it, "The story of betrayal. Ek haseena ne. Coming soon on @unitedwhiteflag Stay tuned (sic)". Hina Khan, who has worked with Shaheer on several music videos, liked the poster shared by him. Shaheer and Nikki are excited about this music video while they await its release. The release date of Ek Haseena Ne is yet to be shared by its makers.

Check out the poster here:

Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albela.' He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been a huge hit among the audience. The craze of music videos has intensified significantly and every actor wants to feature in at least one music video whereas Shaheer has a huge line-up of them. He was one of the first few TV actors, who did music videos.

Nikki Tamboli's professional stints

Talking about Nikki Tamboli, she did films in the Southern film industry and earned fame after her stint inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. She was recently seen on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's, The Khatra Khatra Show. She also wrote a note after the show came to an end. It read, "And TheKhatraKhatrashow comes to an end. A show that made me laugh and cry at the same time. A show that’s going to be etched in my happy memories forever. The masti on the sets, the happy fun banter with Bharti & Harsh, the super enthusiastic yet entertaining games everything was worth a while. It’s an emotional moment for me as it’s time to bid adieu to a show so close to my heart. Thank you for making me a part of it. Only love & Gratitude #thekhatrakhatrashow (sic)".

Also Read: Happy Birthday Shaheer Sheikh: 10 lesser-known facts about ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ actor