Shaheer Sheikh pens an emotional letter after his dad’s death, says 'Today I’m left with innumerable memories'

In an unfortunate turn of events, actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father passed away after contracting the contagious COVID-19 virus. He was critical and kept on a ventilator before he passed on January 20. Now, days after the tragic incident, Shaheer took to social media to pen an emotional letter for his deceased father to pay a hearty tribute to him. He wrote, “Thank you everyone for ur prayers and support. All my life I learnt so much from my father and in his last days I learnt so much about him.From people I didn’t even know, from places I hadn’t been to.. to see how he had spread hope and love to so many people is testament of his greatness. His actions spoke more than his words. He showed us by example what it meant to be a ‘good person’. And according to him that was all that one needed-goodness. Today I’m left with innumerable memories.. the weight of which will carry me through the rest of my life.”

In another post, Shaheer articulated, “There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility…There is happiness in giving to others…And there is peace in honesty…If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life.”

Shaheer continued, “But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don’t think there is any space for resentment. I’ve been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa.”

