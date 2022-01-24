Shaheer Sheikh pens an emotional note for his late father, says ‘A part of you will always live on in me’

Aly Goni had recently shared the news about the passing away of Shaheer Sheikh’s father. He was admitted to hospital owing to his worsening condition after contracting COVID 19. He was on the ventilation and breathed his last on 20 January. The actor shared a very strong bond with his father. He has shared a long emotional post for his father on social media.

He wrote, “There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility…

There is happiness in giving to others…

And there is peace in honesty…

If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it.

To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life.

He has left a void.

In my heart.

In my life.

But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don’t think there is any space for resentment.

I’ve been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa”

