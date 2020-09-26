Shaheer Sheikh pens a heartwarming birthday note for his Mahabharat co star Saurav Gurjar aka Bheema; See post

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media handle to wish good friend and former Mahabharat co star Saurav Gurjar aka Bheema on his birthday. The actor wrote a heartening note for Saurav.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most talented and friendly personalities in the Indian Television industry. Apart from his acting and performance, Shaheer is also known for his down-to-earth nature. He has been a part of several shows on TV and happens to share a good bond with almost all his co-stars. Today, Shaheer made his fans nostalgic about his much-loved show Mahabharat with his social media post.

Are you wondering what it was about? No, Shaheer did not share some throwback moments from the mythological show but wished one of his former co-stars. We're talking about a Saurav Gurjar, who played the role of Bheema in Mahabharat. Shaheer took to his Instagram handle to wish Saurav, with who he has a warm equation, and send some birthday love to him. The handsome hunk shared an old photo with Saurav and penned a heartwarming birthday note for him.

In the birthday message, Shaheer praised Saurav and wrote, 'You have taught me that if we work hard and show dedication then we can make all our dreams come true. Hope you always be healthy and happy. Happy birthday.' In the picture, the two actors are seen twinning in black suits as they pose for the camera.

Take a look at Shaheer's birthday post for Saurav here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh played the role of Arjuna in the 2013 TV series Maharabharat that aired on Star Plus. Apart from Shaheer, the show also starred Sourabh Raj Jain, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary, and Arpit Ranka in pivotal roles. Shaheer is currently seen as Abir in Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show also stars Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) in the lead roles. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

