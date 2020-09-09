  1. Home
Shaheer Sheikh pens a moving poem about 'building self for better future' and fans praise his talent

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) penned a down his thoughts about doing good to others and the country, and his fans are all hearts for him. Take a look.
15264 reads Mumbai
Shaheer Sheikh is touted to be one of the most talented and versatile actors in the entertainment world. He has been enthralling fans with his prowess for over a decade now, and each role he takes, he ensures to make it memorable. From cute college guy to dotting husband, Shaheer has played every role with utter perfection and has added his magic to every character. While fans adore his acting and dancing skills, there's some other 'creative' skill that Shaheer has swooned fans with. We're talking about his 'writing' talent. 

Yes, the actor is blessed with exceptional writing skills and knows the art to put down thoughts in a precise manner. Be it shayaris or poems, he has clarity in whatever he jots down, and his writings are always lucid. Yesterday (September 8, 2020), Shaheer surprised fans as he penned down his beautiful thoughts about doing good to others and the country, and left his fans awestruck. Taking to Twitter, Shaheer penned a poem about 'building self for better future' and fans went gaga over his talent.

With this thought-provoking message, Shaheer urged to meet with a smile on their face. It may sound tough, but one should always follow the path of love. He also advised people to save the planet for future generations. 'Work hard and choose a stronger and better India,' expressed Shaheer. 

Take a look at Shaheer's moving post here: 

Fans lauded Shaheer for his thoughts, and also expressed their happiness of him coming back to Twitter with such a 'powerful' note on humanity. Meanwhile, he is playing Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma. What are your thoughts on Shaheer's moving words? Let us know in the comment section below. 

