Shaheer Sheikh pens sweet note for YRHPK co star Rhea; Says ‘You made ‘Abir’ come to life, by being ‘Mishti’’

As Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is all set to go off air, Shaheer Sheikh shared a beautiful picture with co-star Rhea Sharma and thanked her for being his Mishti.

After ruling the television screens and the hearts of the viewers for over a year now, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, is all set to pull its curtain down this week. It is, undoubtedly, an overwhelming moment not just for the audience but for the entire cast. Shaheer, who played the lead role of Abir in the show, has been sharing heartfelt posts for the cast of the family drama. His recent post was for his co-star Rhea Sharma who played the role of his lady love in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke.

Shaheer shared a beautiful picture with Rhea in which they made a perfect pair together. In the caption, the handsome hunk mentioned that it was Rhea who brought Abir to his life by being his Mishti. “Bringing a love story to life means having someone who understands and feeds off your energy. You made ‘Abir’ come to life, by being ‘Mishti’ ... together we tried to create something fun, meaningful & hopeful. The world looked at Ajib Rajvansh through ur eyes,” he added.

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s post for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Rhea Sharma:

This isn’t all. Shaheer also shared a heartfelt post for Rajan Shahi and wrote, “I got an opportunity to work with a man who has genuinely built a company where everyone feels like they are part of a large family. A humble, straightforward, rock solid producer AND above all a wonderful human being... a rare mix of talent & relentless hard work! My heartfelt gratitude to you and everyone at DKP for showering me with so much love and respect.”

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh expresses gratitude towards cast and crew as team wraps shoot

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×