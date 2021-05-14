Shaheer Sheikh plans on doing simple yet special things for celebrating first Eid with wifey Ruchikaa

Shaheer Sheikh plans something special for celebrating the first Eid with his wife by cooking for her. He added that they will not be doing any grand celebration because of the pandemic.

The actor Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa are very happy as they celebrate their first Eid after marriage. The couple is not planning to have a grand celebration this year for Eid as told TNN, that these are difficult times and they just want to spend time together at home. They want to spend time together at their home, enjoy good food, and talk to their parents on call, who are in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that his parents had seen the moon a day before and he had already wished them Eid a day earlier. He added that he was missing his parents a lot during the festival. These are tough times, therefore they are not celebrating at home. He is just hoping for everyone’s safety and praying for the pandemic to get over.

Talking about making this Eid special for his wife Ruchikaa, he said that he will cook something special for her. He said he cannot prepare biryani, but he can make sheer khurma for her. He told that in the last few years he has lived in Mumbai, he has learned to cook some simple dishes. Hence he decided to do simple yet special things for his wife. He will be spending quality time with her.

The popular actor Shaheer Sheikh became immensely popular for his role of Arjun in the Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Mahabharat. He was last seen in the daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and he will soon start shoot for the third season of the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. He married his lady love Ruchikaa in November last year.

