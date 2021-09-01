Shaheer Sheikh on playing Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2: ‘This is the most pure & earnest character I have played’

A few days ago, Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh had released the teaser of Pavitra Rishta 2, and today, they unveiled the trailer of their upcoming show. While speaking about his character at the trailer launch, Shaheer said that in the beginning, he was a bit nervous. “But when I came on the set, it felt like the character automatically seeped into me. I didn’t have to put any extra effort. As soon as I understood the character, I wanted to give it my hundred percent, and it happened on its own,” says Shaheer.

The actor further adds, “According to me this is the most pure and earnest character that I have ever played. There is purity in his heart, which you can feel.” Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani played Manav Deshmukh in the first season of the show. Talking about the pressure of stepping into their shoes, Shaheer says, “Of course it is a big responsibility, and whether people would accept me or not was always a question on my mind. But I have always approached a project with an intention to give my hundred percent to it, and after that whatever the response will be I will accept it.”

When asked Shaheer if there is any similarity between him and Manav, here’s what he said. “Manav is really too nice. He is a gentleman and is a beautiful soul. I am not like that, and to achieve that is not easy for any human being in today’s time. But he does inspire me to be a better person,” Shaheer states.

