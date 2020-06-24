Shaheer Sheikh posing with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co stars Kaveri and Helly will make you miss the show

We came across a throwback photo of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actors Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam and Helly Shah and well, the fan sentiment says just about how much they miss the show. Check the photo here.

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke continues to be a show that has been received with a lot of love and has been an absolute hit with the fans for all the right reasons. The shows that were supposed to resume have now all been put on a halt and there lie some uncertainties around when and how will things get back to the way they were. None the less, FWICE guidelines have been updated and hence, there lies a lot of hope for the time ahead.

None the less, throwback photos and videos have been quite the respite for fans in such times of no-shoot and hence, we thought we would show one to you too. This photo is quite different since it was from a special episode that happened with Helly Shah being a part of the show for a particular segment.and it sure turned out to be quite the watch. We thought we will share a photo from the shoot to remind you of this fine shoot.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's photo with his co-stars here:

Meanwhile, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi returned to the screens recently and talking about the same, Shaheer had also mentioned about the chemistry he shared with Erica Fernandes on screen. He told us, "Erica is an amazing actor. She fit the character so well and did a very good job. It is half the job done for me when I have a good co-star and she was phenomenal. It was all so effortless that it looked natural. People connected with it so much and we would improvise a lot. If you are in the character and know the exact graph, you would always end up giving more. In other shows sometimes, you have to create that, but in Kuch Rang, it was very raw and natural."

Credits :Instagram

