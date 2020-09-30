  1. Home
Shaheer Sheikh posts a handsome THROWBACK photo clicked by his brother; Fans request for Mahabharat reunion

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh recently took down his memory lane as she shared a throwback photo flaunting his 'swag.' But fans had a special demand from the handsome hunk. Read on.
5909 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh mesmerizes fans with a handsome throwback picture
Shaheer Sheikh is counted amongst the most handsome and talented actors in the Indian Television industry. With his acting skills, solid performances, and conviction, the actor has played several roles onscreen and craved a niche for himself. From playing the boy-next-door to becoming a dotting husband/father, the talented actor's versatility knows no bounds. Whichever character he takes up, Shaheer ensures to add a touch of his charm in it. 

While fans are disheartened to know that his current show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is all set to bid adieu in mid-October, Shaheer is keeping fans engaged through social media. He recently took to his Instagram handle as he walked down the memory lane, and shared a throwback picture of himself. In the picture, Shaheer is seen wearing a multi-color checkered shirt paired with denim and looks handsome as ever. He is seen posing in front of a black car, as he flaunts his 'swag' with the uber-cool pose. He accessorized his look with a wristwatch, bracelets, and black shades. 

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh flaunts his 'poetic side' as he looks captivating in a white shirt; See post

The actor's throwback picture has garnered the attention of fans, and they cannot stop gushing over his good looks. Shaheer also revealed that the photo was clicked by his younger brother, Raies Sheikh. Calling himself 'crazy,' Shaheer wrote, 'Those were the days my friend, #MadMe. Thullo Rani'

Within moments, fans started bombarding the comment section with messages for him. Many requested the actor to treat them with a reunion with the Mahabharat team. Yes, fans demanded a reunion of the Mahabharat team. 

Take a look at Shaheer's recent post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Those were the days my friend.. #madMe clicked by @raies_s #thulloRani

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on

Shaheer played the role of Arjuna in the 2013 TV series Maharabharat which aired on Star Plus. Apart from Shaheer, the show also starred Sourabh Raj Jain, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary, and Arpit Ranka in pivotal roles. 

Meanwhile, Shaheer plays the role of Abir in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show also stars Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) in the lead roles. The show will go off-air on October 17 (2020), and fans have been requesting makers to not take away their beloved MishBir from them. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash joins Shaheer Sheikh for their next music together

Credits :Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

