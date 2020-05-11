Shaheer Sheikh recalls fond moments with his Kya Mast Hai Life team; Says 'It was like going back to school'

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh yet again took down his memory lane as he shared some throwback pictures from his debut show Kya Mast Hai Life. He recalled his fond memories from with the team. Here's what he said.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved and adored celebrities in the entertainment world. The actor does not need any special introduction, as he has carved a niche for himself in the field of acting. However, like many others, the actor had his own share of ups and downs, before he achieved what he has today. While we all know him as Dev from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi or Arjuna from Mahabharat, his first-ever project will always be remembered.

The handsome hunk stepped into the Telly Town as the cute Veer Mehra in the youth-based show Kya Mast Hai Life. While all his shows are equally important to Shaheer, KMHL holds a special place in his heart. Well, if you have been following Shaheer on social media, you might be aware that the actor is reminiscing his good old days during the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. Yes, the actor has been going back in time to re-enjoy all the past good moments.

He has started a series #Downthememorylane on his Instagram handle, wherein he has been sharing past memories with his fans during the quarantine period. And continuing with his spree, the actor recently recalled his first step into acting and how his journey actually began. Yes, Shaheer looked back to his Kya Mast Hai Life days as he shared some goofy pictures with his team. In the pictures, the group Nazneen Ghaani, Sana Amin Sheikh, Ashish Juneja, Shweta Tripathi, and he are seen having a hearty life together. They are seen hugging each other and making fond memories.

With it Shaheer went all nostalgic and wrote a long note, describing his 'first experience of shooting for a show' and facing the camera. He wrote, 'I had never faced the camera before, so it was a big challenge for the production house and the director to teach me everything. For me, the experience was like going back to school, where I’d spend the entire day with my friends. It was a treat to work with Sol productions as they made sure that we were well taken care of. Being my first show, this not only served as my learning curve, but I also had a total blast while shooting for KMHL.

As soon as he shared these 'old is gold' pictures, his fans were left in a frenzy. They couldn't stop gushing over his cuteness, and also nostalgic about watching the show on TV back in 2009. Shaheer's KMHL co-star Sana also commented on the photos and expressed her feelings about the show and team. She wrote, Uff! Innocence. Love. Friendship. Madness.'

Take a look at Shaheer's post here:

Well, Shahher has surely taken us all back in time with these beautiful and awe-inspiring pictures. Now, many of us are also missing our besties. Meanwhile, the actor is currently seen in Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke, as Abir opposite Rhea Sharma aka Mishti. Fans love their chemistry on-screen and fondly call them #Mishbir. However, due to the shutdown, new episodes are not being aired. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

