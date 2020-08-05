Shaheer Sheikh recalls good old times as he shares a BTS PHOTO of himself posing as Mahabharat's Arjun

Shaheer Sheikh has recently shared a BTS picture on his Instagram handle which happens to be from the sets of Mahabharat. Check it out.

When we talk about the most popular actors in Bollywood, one of the first names that come to our minds is Shaheer Sheikh. The actor has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a very long time with his stellar performances in shows. He has appeared in numerous popular shows till date that include Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and many others. The actor also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Shaheer Sheikh often keeps his fans updated with whatever is happening in his life. Meanwhile, the handsome hunk has recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of his show Mahabharat which is unmissable. For the unversed, he played the role of Arjun in the mythological show that had garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience when it aired on television. Shaheer is wearing an orange-coloured traditional outfit in the picture for which he adds the caption ‘Vibhatsu (Arjun).’

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in which he plays the role of Abir. He has been paired up opposite Rhea Sharma in the show and their on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience. It happens to be a spin-off series of another popular show produced by Rajan Shahi which is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

