Shaheer Sheikh recalls his best workout sessions during the shoot of Mahabharat with throwback PHOTOS

Shaheer Sheikh has been sharing some major throwback photos as he has taken to social media to go down the memory lane and what started with photos from his childhood and then with his family, he also keeps sharing photos from his shows and how it all started and some anecdotes from the time shooting as well. Shaheer has been sharing photos from his shoot and today, it is all about Mahabharat and how his workout sessions on sets were the best.

While talking about taking up the role of Arjun in Mahabharat and if he was apprehensive about it, he told us, "Of course, initially, when I spoke to Sidharth Ji, it was just after Navya, I was sure that I won't be able to do it. It is just now something I will be convincing at. It is such a big responsibility to play one of the biggest warriors of our mythology. People will look up to him, it is a big pressure. Honestly, I was really scared but he believed in me. He narrated the character and explained what they want from it. So, it kind of gave me confidence. He is very inspiring, he is an example of a perfect man, anyone would relate to him and even I did. So, all that I could relate to and I tried to find that Arjun in me."

Today, he shared some throwback photos from his workouts on the sets of the show and added how they were the best sessions he has ever had. He went on to write, "Some of the best workout sessions I have had, were at Umargaon (Gujrat) while shooting for Mahabharat. The weather was sometimes harsh and the sequences could get challenging, but working out at the end of the day was so much fun."

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

Shaheer has been remembering all his previous shows and his journey so far, and he often turns nostalgic when it comes to sharing new things that not all fans know about. Fans have been enjoying his throwback posts and every day, it is one of the things that they look forward to every day.

Recently, he also spoke about the issues of non-payments and told us, "It is a difficult time for everyone and I do understand the pressure and stress that the daily wage workers are going through. They are going through much worse times. I am of course not going to put extra pressure on any people I work with. I am going to be supporting as many as I can, be it my staff, people who were financially dependent on me. I am going to continue supporting them and hopefully, everyone is able to do that."

