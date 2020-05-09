Shaheer Sheikh recalls his time in college, getting into modelling, working at call centres and more; See Post

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh goes down the memory lane reminiscing his time in college, modelling, and working in call centers. Check out his post right here.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has been keeping his fans engaged with the social media posts he has been sharing. The actor kickstarted a series of sorts which has photo of him, his family, and everyone else who has been a part of his journey so far. It started off with his childhood click and now, he has come up to his college days in Pune, and this one sure seems to be special for this was a heartfelt post indeed.

The actor has also shared photos of his parents, his sisters, cousins, and school friends among other things, and each and every post has a story, an emotion, and so many other things. The actor seems to have been pouring his heart out with every post and fans are in complete awe of them. None the less, the latest post seems rather special because it is from a special time and one that did make a lot of difference in his life and career.

The post is about his college days and well, he narrated how he was during those days and how something changed, making him a different person being a part of all events, fests, etc. He also revealed how it brought about a new path in his life which was a shift from the event management company that he had set up. The actor made revelations that not many might know and it sure makes us respect the journey he has traversed so far.

Shaheer went on to write, "My college Bharati Vidyapeeth New Law College Pune. I can’t express in words how beautiful this journey was. From initially being a scared guy who wouldn’t even speak up, to a student who was actively involved in every moot court, assignments and inter-college events. Along the way made some really good friends and some extraordinary memories. During college only I managed to get into modelling as I had participated in Mr. & Miss. University in my 2nd year of BA LLB. I simultaneously worked in a few call centres and then eventually started a small event management company. That was some real hard work...going to college, preparing presentations, cooking, cleaning, going to work...but of course The Almighty had some other plans for me."

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post right here:

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh's throwback photos with school friends is proof that he has always been this handsome

Meanwhile, Shaheer has been keeping his fans busy but they seem to have some more requests to make as they keep asking him about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi coming back for a rerun. His show, Mahabharat did return to the screens and the actor was super pumped up about it and soon after, this request came in too. Kuch Rang co-starrer Erica Fernandes and Shaheer and was one of the most loved shows, and as can be seen, it continues to be loved by all.

Fans also keep asking him to come live as can be seen in the comments and it is clearly a case of fans never getting enough fo the actor and rightly so. A couple of weeks back, while in the lockdown's first phase, the actor did have a Ask Me session on Twitter and it shelled out quite the details about his life, what has he been up to and other things.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×