Shaheer Sheikh recalls his time shooting with Mahabharat co stars Sourabh Raaj Jain and Pooja Sharma; POST

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has been keeping up with his social media feed courtesy his walk down the memory lane. The actor kickstarted the series with his photos from childhood and ever since, he has been treating us with throwback photos from not just his shows and the work he has done but also his school, college days and initial days as an actor. He has given fans the opportunity to get to know more about him and his journey of more than a decade and every post seems to get better.

Today, it looks like he is reminding Mahabharat as he went on to share some photos and while he did add a touch of humour, he did not miss out on sending appreciation to his co-stars either. Sharing some photos where he donned a woman's avatar, he wrote, 'Girls just wanna have fun #swipeleft @poojabsharma A wonderful co-actor, who would put up with all our madness & mischief and still stay calm. Her fantastic work is for all to see, but even behind it all she’s one of the most sensible, balanced human beings.'

He also had some kind words to say for Sourabh Raaj Jai and on that, he wrote, 'For an actor I feel one of the most challenging characters to play is that of ‘God’. To create that aura for the audience is not easy & @sourabhraaj.jain not only convinced the viewers watching him on TV, but I standing in front of him believed every word he said. I never had to act, I was just reacting to everything he said and that made my job so much easier. I am just talking about my Mahabharat experience as I don’t have to tell you what an amazing human being he is. Thank you for being you...love and respect.'

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's posts here:

Shaheer also gave his fans a glimpse into what did his Eid 2020 celebrations look like and fans sent out all the love to the actor for sharing the photos and also praying for his well being as the holy month of Ramadan came to an end. Shaheer is back at his memory walk as he has shared more photos and now, fans are hoping to get to see some more of him and also become privy to information and some unknown facts about him and the work.

