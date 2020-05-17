Shaheer Sheikh recalls his training sessions for Mahabharat with some fun throwback photos

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh continues to go down the memory lane, this time, with photos from Mahabharata. Check his posts here.

Shaheer Sheikh has been reminiscing the good old days with some of his old photos and videos and the actor has been rather active on social media. However, fans have been enjoying this phase as this has given them the time to get to know more about him and every post of his receives a lot of love from the fans. None the less, this comes at a celebratory occasion as he has completed 11 long years in the industry and well, he has come a long way after all.

He made his debut with Kya Mast Hai Life and soon after, he was on a roll with back to back shows. Shaheer took on the role of Arjun in Mahabharat and that continues to bring upon loads of love on him. Currently, the reruns of the show are going on due to the lockdown and when Shaheer first announced the reruns he sure seemed ecstatic himself.

And yesterday, he is back with a post, this time about Mahabharat only. The actor started off his going down the memory lane photo-sharing spree with his childhood photo and eventually, went on to share moments from his childhood, photos of his sisters and school friends, cousins, his college life, and eventually, his acting career. He was a part of two shots before Mahabharat, and he wrote about both of them.

Talking about Mahabharat, he writes, 'Verified Those training sessions for Mahabharat are some of the most beautiful memories I have. Not many production houses will put in so much time and money in training their actors so that they can do a better job when the shooting starts, but this is one of the many reasons why @realswastik is class apart. I wish I had more videos and pictures from these training sessions because it was just magnificent. #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe"

Meanwhile, Shaheer had also recently shared another post which showed his transformation for playing the role in Mahabharat, He shared an image that showed his transition from bein 75kgs in Navya to 95 kgs in Mahabharat.

