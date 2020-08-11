Shaheer Sheikh recalls the proud moment when he became the torch bearer at 18th Asian Games Indonesia; WATCH

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh took down his memory lane as he recalled the moment when he became the first Indian torch bearer of the 18th Asian Games Indonesia and made people proud. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the heartthrobs of the Indian Television industry. But, if you're thinking his popularity and fame is limited only to India, then you're wrong. With his chiselled body, lustrous hair and intense eyes, the handsome hunk has charmed many people outside the country also. He is one of the most desirable actors with a massive overseas fan following. The Kashmiri boy also has legions of fans in Indonesia. He has been a part of several shows and films in Indonesia and is a rage there.

The actor often visits Indonesia and spends quality time there, and it wouldn't be wrong to call the foreign land his second home. Recently, Shaheer took down his memory lane as she shared one of his most cherished moments from Indonesia. The actor reminiscenced the moment when he became the first Indian torchbearer of the 18th Asian Games Indonesia. He shared a throwback video of his most loved moment, wherein he can be seen proudly holding and running with the torch in his hand, while spectators capture him.

The video is two years old, which means Shaheer celebrated this proud moment in 2018 as the 18th Asian Games was organised in Jakarta and Palembang. With this video, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor also wrote a heartwarming caption. He expressed, 'A moment I will cherish for the rest of my life. The first Indian torch bearer of the 18th Asian Games Indonesia. 2 years back the same day.'

Take a look at Shaheer's throwback video here:

Well, Shaheer had surely made everyone proud of his achievement. Even today when his fans watch this beautiful moment, it certainly gives them goosebumps. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

