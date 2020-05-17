Shaheer Sheikh recounts old memories as he shares BTS PHOTOS from Mahabharat; Says 'Will always cherish them'

Shaheer Sheikh gets nostalgic yet again as he shares a few BTS pictures from the sets of Mahabharat on Instagram. Check them out.

Shaheer Sheikh is currently one of the most popular and sought after Indian television actors. The handsome actor has acted in many popular shows including Jhansi Ki Rani, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and many others. Of late, he has been quite active on social media amidst the lockdown and sharing multiple pictures and videos on the same. Right from sharing candid pictures of his college days to hilarious videos of rehearsals, Shaheer has been doing it all.

As we speak of this, the actor has shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of Mahabharat which are worth a glimpse. As we can see in all these pictures, the star cast is indulging in fun banters in the midst of shoots. This includes taking rest in between shoots, carrying each other on shoulders, giving quirky expressions, and what not! Shaheer writes about the same in his caption that reads, “The art of chilling on the sets. I don’t know why but I was very excited about the fact that I will have 4 brothers in this show. My excitement doubled when they told me Rohit is playing Yudhisthir. Brotherhood is beautiful and I will always cherish these memories. Love u guys.”

Check out Shaheer Sheikh’s post below:

On the work front, Shaheer is currently seen in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in which he has been paired up opposite Rhea Sharma. It is a spin-off series of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles. Shaheer portrays the role of Abir in the show and has been garnering a lot of praise for the same.

