Shaheer Sheikh remembers his friends and cousins with heartfelt posts and loads of throwback PHOTOS

Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to share some more throwback photos on social media and we definitely can't get enough of it. Check out the photo right here.

Shaheer Sheikh has been on a throwback spree and well, the actor has managed to have our attention with the posts and photos he has been sharing. He has marked 11 years in the television industry and so, he has been sharing some photos from his childhood up until his journey now, and it includes all the big and small moments, memories with friends, his family, cousins, and everyone who has been a part of his life since his childhood.

The actor went on to share some heartfelt photos with a rather emotional message yesterday. He shared some photos with his cousins and wrote, 'Cousins and extended family is basically considered to be not closely related .. but we changed the meaning of few words in our family. Thank you for always being there for me and sorry for all the functions and festivals I couldn’t be a part of. My life is so incomplete with u guys. #DownMemoryLane #bachpanse #fromthebeginning #stayhome #staysafe.'

After sharing some photos with his childhood friends, he shared some more and wrote, 'We spend half of our childhood with our friends and I was very lucky to meet such amazing souls. Deepak always had my back. Mudasir and I, we don’t have even 1 picture together but I clicked his first folio 18years back. I remember how many times anuj helped me out of problems and how many times I got into problems because of him.. #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe #NCCcamp.'

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's posts here:

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh's throwback photos with school friends is proof that he has always been this handsome

Meanwhile, Shaheer was working on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke before the lockdown brought everything to a halt, however, fans do miss seeing his chemistry with Rhea Sharma aka Mishti. Shaheer and Rhea's Jodi has been accepted by the fans with a warm welcome and even after all these months, they continue to receive so much love. None the less, we definitely miss seeing him and Rhea together, and the entire cast for that matter for everything is on a standstill right now.

Shaheer, however, is currently seen on screen as the re-runs of Mahabharat are on and fans have been elated about it. None the less, they have also been longing to see the actor return to the screens with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, one of the most loved shows from the actor. In fact, the show was a ht with the audiences, so much that fans ensured that the makers came up with a second season almost within a month of the show going off-air.

Right now, Shaheer has been having a fun time at home and indulging in things he would like since these are free times that will definitely not come back. However, Shaheer does ensure that he stays creative, cooks, does his gardening, watches shows, among other things.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×