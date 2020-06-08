Shaheer Sheikh reminisces his shows from Indonesia with heartfelt posts; Shares photos and videos

Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to share a memorable throwback with his work on two Indonesian shows. Check out his posts here.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh is popular not only here in India but also enjoys a huge fanbase in Indonesia, and many other countries for that matter. The actor has managed to reach a wider audience with his projects at home and away, and it looks like today's walk down the memory lane posts are about two shows he did there and so, he went on to share heartfelt posts where not only did she shared photos and videos, but also wrote a few kind words.

Captioning photos and videos of a show he did there, he went on to mention how this one has been special for rather different reasons. He went on to write, "While shooting for this show I feel I lived a life I had always dreamed of. Shifted to a new county, was introduced to their culture, learned a new language, ate their food and lived like a local. I was very lucky to have a very accommodating and helpful cast & crew. And today we also complete #5yearsofCDTM Thank you for making it such a pleasant, gratifying and enriching experience for me."

He has also done a dance show there and he admitted how things have been rather challenging here and captioning the post, he wrote, "During #panaAsmara and #bollystar all we did was dance and dance Rehearsals. Crazy times, the adrenaline rush and the sheer excitement of getting on stage with new acts every time was physically and mentally challenging. But we got so much love from the people in indonesia that it was the least we could do in return."

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's posts here:

Meanwhile, the actor has also been elated about his show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi returning on the screens and he spoke about it to us at length, including the know hows and whys. Among other things, he also got talking about the issue of non-payments, and told us, "It is a difficult time for everyone and I do understand the pressure and stress that the daily wage workers are going through. They are going through much worse times. I am of course not going to put extra pressure on any people I work with. I am going to be supporting as many as I can, be it my staff, people who were financially dependent on me. I am going to continue supporting them and hopefully, everyone is able to do that."

