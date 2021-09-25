Shaheer Sheikh reunites with Sana Sheikh after 12 years: It’s amazing how our friendship remains unchanged

Shaheer Sheikh is the heartthrob of the nation who has made the girls go weak in their knees. While he has given several hit shows, not many people are aware of the fact that the Pavitra Rishta 2 star had made his acting debut in 2009 with Kya Mast Hai Life. And while his role of Veer Mehra in the show is among the most cherished characters, Shaheer recently took everyone down the memory lane as he reunited with his co-star from the show Sana Sheikh.

The handsome hunk shared a collage of pics from their stint in Kya Mast Hai Life and their recent reunion. In the caption, Shaheer mentioned that he has reunited with Sana after 12 years, he is glad that their friendship hasn’t changed at all. “Reunited after 12 years with @sanaaminsheikh and we picked up from where we left off :) In a world where everything keeps changing, it’s amazing how our friendship still remains unchanged! May the joy of working together stay the same… much like our smiles in these pictures. #sanjanAndDev #12years #VirAndRitu”, he added.

Meanwhile, Shaheer is making the headlines for his personal front as well as he has recently embraced fatherhood for the first time post the arrival of his daughter Anaya. Talking about the same, he said, “I can’t even express it in words honestly. It is something else. I thought I have lived a few years on this planet and have experienced a lot of emotions. But when I held my little one in my arms, I can’t describe it - it was something else. I have never ever felt anything close to that, and it took almost three days to sink in. Whenever I look at her, I feel overwhelmed”.