Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS daughter's face for the first time; Shares an adorable video with her; Watch

Shaheer Sheikh is a popular name in the television industry and has a huge fan following, amongst which most of them are female fans. The actor has swooned the hearts of the audiences with his fit physique, charming look, and acting skills. Shaheer broke many hearts when he announced his marriage to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in the year 2020. Shaheer's wife, Ruchikaa, is a Creative Producer by profession. The duo recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September last year.

Shaheer and Ruchikka had never revealed the face of their little munchkin, Anaya. But today, Shaheer shared an adorable video with his daughter and captioned it, "I like me better when I'm with you" In this video, we can see Shaheer having a fun time with Anaya. This is the first time the actor has shared Anaya's face on his social media handle. Fans can't stop adoring this video and have dropped amazing comments. Actors like Arjit Taneja, Aly Goni, Aparna Dixit, and others have also dropped their comments for Shaheer's little baby girl.

Click here to watch Shaheer's video with daughter Anaya

Shaheer Sheikh's career:

Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. He is also known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been a huge hit among the audience.

Shaheer had recently collaborated with actress Nikki Tamboli for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'. The music video has been released today and is receiving immense love from the audiences.

