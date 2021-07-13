Shaheer Sheikh reveals why he agreed to step into Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes for Pavitra Rishta 2.0

Shaheer Sheikh has shared a post on his official Instagram handle and mentioned that it is a challenge to play Manav’s character but he is ready.

Pavitra Rishta 2.0's shoot has begun and the cast of the show has been announced. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's digital platform ALTBalaji, the show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead role. The actor will be playing the iconic role of Manav. The role was previously played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput before he quit the show to focus on his Bollywood career. Ankita will be reprising her role as Archana. Ever since the show announcement has been made, it has become the talk of the town.

Amid this, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor has finally revealed the reason for agreeing to be a part of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. He shared a picture on his Instagram today and wrote, “When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput..I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try.”

He has also mentioned that playing Manav's character onscreen is nothing less than any challenge. He said, “Sushant will always be Manav. Nothing can change that and no one can replace that.” Fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment section in support of him.

The actor has also promised that he will give his best to the role. It is worth mentioning here that the late actor and Ankita became a household name after this show. Their chemistry was adored by fans. The first season ran for five years and completed 1424 episodes. Apart from this, Shaheer is currently seen as Dev in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

Also Read: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's fans call to boycott Pavitra Rishta 2; Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh trolled

Credits :Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Share your comment ×