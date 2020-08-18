Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS why Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and his character Abir are 'special' to him

Shaheer Sheikh who has been mesmerizing fans as Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke recently got talking about why the show and his role is close to his heart. The also revealed that he is somewhat similar to Abir in real-life. Read on.

Shaheer Sheikh is touted to be one of the most talented actors in the Telly world. Whether it's playing a normal college boy or a dotting husband or a loving son, Shaheer knows the art so well that he 'nails' everything he portrays onscreen. While he might have played several characters onscreen in his career spanning over 11 years, Shaheer recently spilled the beans on why Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (YRHPK) and his character Abir are special to him.

The actor revealed that he does not like watching his own shows, but YRHPK is an exception in this regard. Shaheer said that he usually does not see shows that he is a part of, but since he has time in hand now, he watched 4-5 episodes of YRHPK and found it really engrossing. He added that it's a general tendency to get distracted while watching any show and peep into the phone, but when he so hooked to YRHPK that he did not feel disconnected or distracted even for a second.

Praising the intriguing storyline of YRHPK, Shaheer said that the show is very crisp and is extremely gripping to hold one's attention. He said that while he already knew the script, he had the curiosity to know what is going to happen in the show next. The handsome hunk feels it is rare for an actor to be so inquisitive about the show's story when he knows the script and himself has acted in it.

Further, Shaheer also shared that he has a close resemblance to his onscreen character Abir in real-life. He said that he is quite similar to Abir off-screen also, and that is why he did not have to prepare for the role. Shaheer also admitted that he loves how Abir takes a stand for his loved ones, family, and wife on the show. Sharing what he has learnt from Abir, Shaheer reiterated that he has learnt to be there for people from his character.

'Usually, we focus more on our life and how we want to live it, but Abir has a special quality to be always there for his loved ones, and how and when they might need you,' stated Shaheer. He said that Abir's qualities have made him realize how important it might be for his own family and people that he calls them and just be there for them whenever possible. 'It has changed that in me. I am now actively calling and talking to my family, my friends,' he said.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar also Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) in pivotal roles. The show airs from Monday to Saturday at 9 p.m. on Star Plus. What do you think about YRHPK's current track? Let us know in the comment section below.

