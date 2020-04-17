Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team spread awareness to fight COVID 19

Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team haved share a strong message to fight the war against Coronavirus with togetherness. Take a look.

We are facing a war, a war against Coronavirus. While we all are doing our best, the risk of COVID-19 is increasing with time. Owing to these tough situations, PM Narendra Modi has also extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3, 2020. However, the situation is getting panicky and people are finding it difficult to stay indoors. While some are getting anxiety attacks, others are not getting enough food. But, social distancing is the only way that can help us prevent the spread of the deadly virus. So, following the stay-home policy is the need of the hour.

To spread awareness and urge people to stay indoors, many actors are constantly sharing messages through their social media handles. From doing the safe hands challenge to sharing tips to follow guidelines to merely talking to their fans, celebrities are doing all that they can. Everyone is doing their bit, and now Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team has also joined the bandwagon to spread the good word. Yes, the whole cast including Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, Vatsal Sheth, Lata Sabharwal, and many others have come together. They are spreading awareness about COVID-19 and also urging people to take safety seriously to tackle the pandemic.

Just a few moments ago, Shaheer shared a video on his Instagram handle with his YRHPK group to talk about Coronavirus and influence people to help fight this battle with togetherness. In the video, the actors can be heard saying, 'It is not about us, but the coming generation. If we want to save our lives, we have to adhere to the lockdown rules. The times are tough but keep the faith. This time will also pass if we fight it together. Be indoors, keep your surroundings clean and your loved ones safe. Stay home and stay safe.'

They urged people to do their bit, while many doctors, policemen, and other civic workers are risking their lives and fighting the battle on the front-lines. So, the least that the citizens can do is stay home to help flatten the Coronavius curve. In the caption Shaheer wrote, 'We are in this together.'

Take a look at Shahheer's post here:

