Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma come together with team Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as they urge people to stay home

These are testing times for everyone and while people have been trying to keep up with the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, something that celebrities have been constantly doing is to spread awareness through their social media handles. Be it taking the safe hands challenge or simply trying to speak about the pandemic that has struck the whole world, everyone is doing their bit for the larger good of everyone, something that is necessary. And well, team Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has now joined hands to do a little something too.

A recent trend that has seen everyone coming together to make a collage of photos holding various placards and all the placards together, give away a meaningful message to those reading it. The entire team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has come together to do exactly that and it is not just Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, or Ritvik Arora, but the entire cast, including the likes of Vatsal Sheth, Lata Sabharwal, and many others for that matter.

The placards, when put together, read the message, 'Our heart goes out to all our frontline heroes, let's help them by staying home, staying safe, #TeamYRHPK.' Now if you are also wondering who is holding which placard, let's give you a quick run-through of that as well. Rupal Patel aka Meenakshi Rajvansh is holding onto the first one, followed by the likes of Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam, Rhea Sharma, Pooka Joshi Arora, Vatsal Sheth, Soniya Kaur, Lata Sabharwal, Sanjeev Seth, Chaitrali Gupte, Sangeeta Kapure, Sanjeev Jotangia, Deepika Gheewala, Mohit Sharma, Trisha Chaterjee, and finally, our very own Shaheer Sheikh.

The shops for all formats are currently on hold as the lockdown has imposed a halt to everything that does not count as essentials. However, people were hopeful for their shows and movies to be back, but as it turns out, this is going to take a little more time than one would have expected and so, for now, it is the best to simply keep up with what the government has been asking off us in order to bring things back to normal.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh along with others holding onto the placards right here:

The idea behind the entire team's message is to do our bit because all that we have to do is stay home because there are so many people who are fighting on the frontlines for our sake, risking their lives, staying away from their own families, and doing so many other things and yet, asking people to just stay home.

Coronavirus is a pandemic that has hit the entire world and while the numbers have been on a rise, it is important to flatter the curve, something that only a lockdown can do. Hence, it becomes necessary to follow the ongoing lockdown that has now been extended up until May 3 and done so in order to keep us safe, and healthy. The numbers have crossed the 11,000 mark now and hence, for these numbers to go down, it is in our interest to stay home.

