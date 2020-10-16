Shaheer Sheikh to Rhea Sharma; Most followed Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor on social media REVEALED

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is all set to bid goodbye to fans tomorrow. However, before the show goes off-air, do you want to know which YRHPK actor is the most followed on Instagram? Read on.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is not a show, but a feeling for many. Starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma (Mishti) in the lead roles, this spin-off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, premiered in March last year. Slowly and steadily, with its unique story, fresh characters, and realistic plot, YRHPK made a special place in the hearts of the viewers.

Unlike other daily soaps on Indian Television, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke broke several stereotypes and gave impactful messages. From questioning the age-old concept of marriage to highlighting women empowerment to talking about surrogacy and adoption, YRHPK set out an example for progressive TV shows. Tomorrow, the show is going to air its last episode, leaving fans disheartened. MishBir lovers want the show to come back with a season 2 soon.

As disappointing as it may be, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is all set to bid goodbye to fans tomorrow (October 17, 2020). However, before the show goes off-air, do you want to know which YRHPK actor is the most followed on Instagram? Well, we have it for you! Shaheer Sheikh to Rhea Sharma; Here's the most followed YRHPK actor on social media (Instagram).

Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir

This shouldn't come as a surprise, indeed Abir aka Shaheer has the biggest Instagram family among the YRHPK team. The handsome actor enjoys a standing of 3.9 million on the platform. From BTS moments to pictures from his gateway, Shaheer ensures to keep his fans entertained. During the lockdown, the actor went on a spree of divulging into throwback memories, as he walked down the memory lane to relive some beautiful moments. Apart from this good looking pictures, Shaheer's shayaris and snippets are also loved by his followers. He will now be seen in a music video opposite Tejasswi Prakash and will also make his digital debut soon.

Rhea Sharma aka Mishti

Rhea's innocence, acting chops, and fun-loving personality are what made her 'fans favourite' within no time. Time and again she has proved her acting prowess, and left viewers stunned as Mishti, especially after the lockdown plot. She is not much social media savvy, but surprises fans with pictures quite often. Most of her feed is filled with BTS pictures from YRHPK, and her beautiful looks from the show. She enjoys as following of 417k people, and her popularity is growing at an increasing pace.

Avinash Mishra aka Kunal

Avinash Mishra replaced Ritvik Arora as Kunal in the show just a few months ago. Within such a small time, Avinash formed a strong bond with everyone. With his good looks, well-built figure, and personality, Avinash wowed everyone. The actor is followed by 342k people on Instagram, and he ensures to give them a glimpse of his professional and personal life.

Kaveri Priyam aka Kuhu

Last but not the least, we have our chirpy and bubbly Kuhu aka Kaveri Piryam. The beautiful actress enjoys a following of 272k people on Instagram. With her beaming smile and wavy curls, Kaveri has made many hearts skip a beat. Kaveri's handle reflects her love for life and motivates people to live life to the fullest.

Are you going to miss Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke? Who are you going to miss more Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, or Anivash Mishra? Do you want YRHPK to come back with a season 2 soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

