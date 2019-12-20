Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke completes 200 episodes; Team celebrates milestone

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar, which went on air in March this year, has completed 200 episodes. The team celebrated the milestone with producer Rajan Shahi.

Ace producer Rajan Shahi certainly aces the art of giving successful family dramas to the audience. After entertaining the audience for over a decade with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shahi came up with the spin-off of this popular family drama. Titled as Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, the show featured Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead and was premiered in March this year. While the show opened to a thunderous response from the viewers, it has now successfully completed its 200 episodes.

Certainly, the entire cast and crew was elated over this milestone and decided to celebrate it together on the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Producer Rajan Shahi was seen celebrating the big moment with the cast of the show and even cut the cake to mark the special achievement. In the pictures, the renowned producer was seen posing with lead pair Shaheer and Rhea along with Ritvik Arora, Rupal Patel, Kaverii Priyam.

On the other hand, the lead pair of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kartik-Naira has also completed 1000 episodes. While it was another milestone for Rajan Shahi, he also celebrated the achievement with the lead pair Shivangi and Mohsin with a cake cutting session. Besides, he also felicitated Shivangi and Mohsin with flowers. The celebration was attended by Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Samir Onkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Kshiti Jog, Swati Chitnis and Simran Khanna.

