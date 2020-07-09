Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea's fans REACT to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's promo; Feel MishBir will overcome all hurdles

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's new promo has left viewers emotional. Abir and Mishti's life is going to take a drastic turn, and fans cannot see to see MishBir's new journey. Here's how they reacted on YRHPK's new promo.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans have been eagerly waiting for the show to make a huge comeback on TV after the three-month-break. It was earlier revealed that YRHPK will begin airing fresh episodes again from July 13, (2020), leaving ardent fans excited and curious. However, the fans of the show are having mixed emotions today, as a new promo was dropped. Yes, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's new promo has been released, but it has left everyone emotional and worried. Why do you ask?

Well, in the promo it is shown that Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti's (Rhea Sharma) life is going take an unexpected and tragic turn. The promo reveals that Abir and Mishti will be trapped in a major problem, as Mishti will be allegedly charged with murder. Yes, you read that right! While Mishti feels helpless and cannot stop crying, Abir becomes her shield and consoles her that she does not need to worry as he is by her side, come what the situation may be.

The promo is quite intense and MishBir will face the most difficult situations of their lives. It is also very subtly established that the duo has moved to their own house to begin this tough journey together. Not only this, but there will also be another barrier as Abir will have to make a tough call. On one hand, his sister will be tying the knot, on the other, Mishti will be devastated on seeing the cops enter her house for her arrest.

YRHPK's new promo has surely sent goosebumps to many, and the unpredicted twists have left MishBir fans shivering. As soon as the promo was dropped, it went viral on social media, with viewers reacting to this intense plotline. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's fans have reacted to the promo on Twitter and shared their opinions about it. Many praised Abir for being a loving and supportive husband, others lauded Rhea (Mishti) for her scintillating performance which literally sent chills down their spine.

With the promo, a huge question was put forward, if Abir will stick by Mishti's side, and will MishBir come out to this difficult phase. And it looks like fans have already shown their faith in the couple. Many commented that Abir and Mishti together will fight all the hurdles, conquer, and live their life happily again. Yes, fans feel that MishBir will overcome the difficulties together.

Take a look at fans reaction on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's new promo here:

The only happy scene in the promo!

They are so happy with each other#MishBir#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/ONtvkhfE1f — Harini (@GreyCells98) July 9, 2020

"Mishti darwaze pe haath rakho.. lambi saans lo, relax." "Galti maine ki hai or saaza hum dono bhugat rhe hai Abir!" One is going through the agony of terror, another is trying to soothe her. Damn heart wrenching yet thrilling. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #MishBir pic.twitter.com/knGPUC6JJs — (@sm_chirps16) July 9, 2020

Rhea is fantastic in the promo! Look at this baby. She is going to make us cry! #RheaSharma#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/RHiPMVGa7z — akansha (@ajeebaadmi_) July 9, 2020

the glee,peace and calm when they r with eo,and moreover they r gonna deal this thing TOGETHER,u heard,TOGETHER...

BRING IT ON,I am ready#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe#MishBir pic.twitter.com/POn5cbhNRZ — (@gowri_Piyu) July 9, 2020

He is broken but he can't cry. He can't show his weak side as he has to be strong for Mishti and protect his family. Once again Abir will be there as her protector n hide his pain so that Mishti doesn't get weak. Abir #ShaheerSheikh #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/KvE8zEWVds — (@DD_AR1) July 9, 2020

Her eyes are so expressive I can literally feel her pain ffs #RheaSharma#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/3Pc9qGuKTM — Jald Milenge (@arnab4648) July 9, 2020

Plot aacha hai... bas screenplay tagda hona chahiye..

murder mystry matlab lot of knots... bhavna ko import karo idar

#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe — Depubala (@Deepblooe) July 9, 2020

Abir mishti together dealing with problems...mishti having nightmare abir being there helping her...all i ever wanted to see and on top of that murder mystery!!!

Cant wait for monday#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe — Ritu0107 (@Ritu01071) July 9, 2020

Ok .. as long as #MishBir are in this together ..

Bring it on !

I know Abir is DHAAL for his family ..

I know Mishti is a FIGHTER .. So calming down and waiting ! #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #MishBir — (@mynameisprerna) July 9, 2020

We are going to get Mishbir house. That's why in promo at last police asking if mishti RV lives here. Mishti being pregnant and happily living together with family was just a dream and with later blood on hand was her nightmare . Omg Mishbir house #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe — Rashmi (@Rashmi29354261) July 9, 2020

