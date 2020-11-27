Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa gets married: Ekta Kapoor, Mohsin Khan, Ritvik & others shower love on newlyweds

As Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor tied the knot today, the newlyweds were showered with immense love.

Shaheer Sheikh fans have all the reasons to rejoice. After all, the handsome hunk has married his lady love Ruchikaa Kapoor today and he is on cloud nine ever since. This news came as a big surprise for everyone around. It was reported that Shaheer and Ruchikaa opted for a court marriage given the COVID 19 pandemic. Recently, the newlyweds treated the fans with beautiful post wedding pics on social media and it has taken the social media by a storm for all the right reasons.

Interestingly, several celebrities have showered love on the couple with sweet messages. Ekta Kapoor shared a stunning pic of the newlyweds were seen posing together for camera. Shaheer looked dapper in his white kurta while bride Ruchikaa wore a sky blue suit and was seen resting her head on the main man’s shoulder. The television czarina captioned the pic as, “Begum ruchikaaaaa kapoor sheikh! @ruchikaakapoor @shaheernsheikh !!!!! Happie married lifeeee !!!! I loveeeeee u guys !!!.” Meanwhile several celebs have commented on Shaheer, Ruchikaa and Ekta’s posts showering love on newlyweds. Ritvik Arora wrote, “The song “waah waah ramji jodi kya banayi bhaiya aur bhabhi ko..” never made more sense than now”.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin also sent best wishes to the couple and commented, “Bahut bahut Mubaarak MashaAllah..” On the other hand, Sourabh Raaj Jain wrote, “Bhot bhot Mubarak. stay happy stay blessed.” Among other celebs sending love to Shaheer and Ruchikaa were Heli Daruwala, , Ahuja, Mukesh Chhabra, Karishma Tanna, Mrunal Thakur, Vikrant Massey etc.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Shaheer and Ruchikaa will be having a traditional wedding in June 2021. Talking about his bride, Shaheer stated, “Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.”

