Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor look adorable as they pose together amidst a picturesque location; See PHOTO

Shaheer Sheikh tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor a few days back. Both of them jetted off to Jammu immediately after their court marriage.

One of television’s most sought-after actors, Shaheer Sheikh has tied the knot with his ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor a few days back. Well, this may have broken the hearts of many of his female fans, there is no denying that many of them are elated about the actor finally settling down with his life partner. The Mahabharat fame actor took everyone by surprise when he announced his engagement. What followed next was their court marriage and yes, they are now man and wife.

Shaheer, who is often known for sharing BTS moments from his popular shows, recently shared something special on his Instagram handle. That is because the actor has shared a lovey-dovey picture with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The latter sits nearby him while resting her head on his shoulder. The best part is that both of them twin in matching grey jackets and blue denims. Moreover, the picturesque location in their background further adds to the beauty of the picture here.

Check out the picture below:

As has been mentioned above, Shaheer and Ruchika opted for court marriage instead of a huge star-studded affair. However, they will also be having a traditional wedding ceremony next year in June. As of now, both of them are in the actor’s hometown Jammu where they also had a small ceremony in the presence of the family members sometime back. As for Shaheer Sheikh, he last appeared in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in which he played the role of Abir.

