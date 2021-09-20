Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor share about being ‘blessed with the gift of life’; Reveal the baby's name

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the leading actors in the television industry, and recently, he became the father of a baby girl. The adorable couple Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got married in 2020 and they embraced parenthood on September 10, 2021. Shaheer took to his social media to reveal the name of his newborn.

Pavitra Rishta 2 fame Shaheer Sheikh shared a picture of himself and his wife Ruchikaa from the baby shower as he expressed gratitude for all the love and good wishes on embracing parenthood. He also shared that the name of his little one is Anaya. He wrote in the caption, “Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers. #Anaya”

See post here-

Shaheer has earlier shared beautiful pictures of the baby shower of his wife. He spoke to Hindustan times, he said, “It has been my dream to be a dad. I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so, whenever she asked.”