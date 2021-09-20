Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor share about being ‘blessed with the gift of life’; Reveal the baby's name

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the leading actors in the television industry, and recently, he became the father of a baby girl. The adorable couple Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got married in 2020 and they embraced parenthood on September 10, 2021. Shaheer took to his social media to reveal the name of his newborn.

Pavitra Rishta 2 fame Shaheer Sheikh shared a picture of himself and his wife Ruchikaa from the baby shower as he expressed gratitude for all the love and good wishes on embracing parenthood. He also shared that the name of his little one is Anaya. He wrote in the caption, “Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers. #Anaya”

See post here-

Shaheer has earlier shared beautiful pictures of the baby shower of his wife. He spoke to Hindustan times, he said, “It has been my dream to be a dad. I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so, whenever she asked.”

He adds, “I will be the one to remind people not to be too loud or don’t do this. My friends tease me. I was excited to know (about the pregnancy) as I have always loved kids. I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months, some from the day they were born. It is just so amazing. I can be myself when I am around kids. I don’t know why but many guys don’t feel or express these feelings. Childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth. It is the most beautiful process. When you feel the kick, it is just so wonderful. Women are looked after during pregnancies, and rightly so as they go through so much, but the men, too, should get some attention as a father goes through a lot emotionally as well. In India, men are supposed to be strong, not supposed to share or have emotions. I am not that kind of person and express myself.”

Also read-EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on becoming a father: Whenever I look at her, I feel overwhelmed

Credits: Shaheer Sheikh instagram


