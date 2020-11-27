Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor share lovely posts after wedding & we can’t get enough of their mushy romance

Shaheer Sheikh, who married his lady love Ruchikaa Kapoor today, has shared a love filed post on Instagram and it is winning hearts.

Shaheer Sheikh, who was once one of the most eligible bachelors of telly world, has finally broken millions of hearts as he ditched his bachelorhood. Yes! The handsome hunk has married his lady love Ruchikaa Kapoor in a simple ceremony. While the news of Shaheer’s wedding spread like wildfire, the newlyweds have finally treated the fans with beautiful pics from the ceremony. Needless to say, the pics of Mr & Mrs Shaheer Sheikh has been complete mushfest which one can’t afford to miss.

Shaheer shared a beautiful pic of flowers featuring him and his bride in the backdrop. The couple was lost looking into each other’s eyes and it did make us go aww. In the caption, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor wrote, “Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar... Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar. #chaloDildarChalo #ikigai.” On the other hand, Ruchikaa Kapoor shared a candid pic of themselves wherein groom Shaheer was dressed in a simple white coloured kurta pyjama while the bride wore a sky blure coloured suit. She wrote, “Off on an adventure called Forever… #HappilyEverAfter #ForeverPerson #Ikigai #theGirlwithcurls #MadMeNow” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s post after their wedding:

To note, Shaheer and Ruchikaa opted for a court marriage owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. However, they will be having a traditional wedding in June 2021. Talking about his lady love, Shaheer said in an interview, “Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first, expressed Shaheer. He added that since he is an actor he has to pretend in front of the cameras always, but with Ruchikaa, he can be himself. Moreover, he has also got his 'best travel companion' in Ruchikaa and he is excited to go on trips with her. 'Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.”

