Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor's relationship & wedding details REVEALED; Couple to marry by November end?

Here's when Telly Town's new couple Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor will tie the knot? Also, read on to know when and where Shaheer and Ruchikaa met for the first time.

Shaheer Sheikh took the internet by a sweet surprise a few days ago, when he made his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor official. He dropped an adorable picture with her ladylove and left everyone awestruck. Ever since then, all eyes are on Shaheer and Ruchikaa, and rumours around their marriage have been circulating widely. Pinkvilla was the first one to break that Shaheer is getting married in December.

However, now another report in TOI fleshes out that not December, but Shaheer and Ruchikaa will tie the knot by the end of November 2020.The latest report in the Times of India reveals that Shaheer is all set to get hitched by the end of this month, i.e. November. Reportedly, the couple will have a registered court marriage now along with a private ceremony with family members at home. Later, Shaheer and Ruchikaa plan to have a traditional wedding in February 2021.

The duo's relationship and wedding details are also revealed in the TOI report. Shaheer and Ruchikaa have been in a steady relationship for almost one and a half years. They met through common friends and started dating after they found a connection. 'Shaheer is an extremely private person and he does not talk about his personal life. He has never done that in the past, too. He met Ruchikaa through common friends two years ago during the making Judgementall Hai Kya. They hit it off well and started dating a year-and-a-half ago. Now, they have finally decided to take the plunge,' a source was quoted saying by TOI.

Further, sharing details about Shaheer and Ruchikaa's marriage plans, the source revealed, 'Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple will have a low-key wedding. Before the ceremony in Mumbai, Shaheer plans to have a small function at his Jammu home, where his family is based.' Shaheer and Ruchikaa will have a traditional wedding in February next year in Mumbai if the pandemic situation improves.

On the work front, Shaheer is currently shooting for his upcoming song with model-actress Priyanka Khera in Goa. Ruchikaa is the head of Ekta Kapoor's film division. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Shaheer and Ruchikaa as man and wife? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

