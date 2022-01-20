Shaheer Sheikh’s last family pic featuring his father and newborn daughter will leave you with a heavy heart

In a heartbreaking news, Shaheer Sheikh’s father Shahnawaz Sheikh breathed his last on January 20. According to media reports, he was battling with COVID-19 complications and was in the hospital since a couple of days. The news was confirmed by Aly Goni on micro blogging site Twitter wherein he paid his condolences and asked Shaheer to stay strong. Aly wrote, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai”. Indeed it is a difficult time for Shaheer and condolences have been pouring in from all corners of the world.

Amid this, we have got our hand on Shaheer’s last shared family pic featuring his father and his newborn daughter. It was a family selfie clicked by the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor wherein he was posing with his parents, sister, nieces, wife Ruchikaa Kapoor and Anaya. While everyone was all smiles for the camera, Shaheer had managed to hide Anaya’s face with an emoticon. It was indeed a happy pic and does leave us with a heavy heart.

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s last family pic here:

Earlier, Shaheer had shared the news about his father battling for his life after contracting COVID-19 and had urged his fans to pray for his recovery. Sharing a pic of his father, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star wrote, “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection pls keep him in your prayers”.