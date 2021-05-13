Shaheer Sheikh’s wife Ruchikaa Kapoor in first trimester of her pregnancy; Couple to welcome first child soon

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, who had tied the knot in November 2020, are said to be expecting their first child.

It hasn’t been long when television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh broke a million hearts when he had tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor last year. The news came as a surprise for everyone and ever since then the couple has been dishing out major couple goals. And while we still can’t get over their adorable chemistry, Shaheer and Ruchikaa are making the headlines once again as it is reported that the couple is expecting their first child.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the power couple is over the moon with this news and are looking forward to embracing this phase of their lives. The media reports also suggested that Ruchikaa is in the first trimester of her pregnancy and the couple is keen to keep the news under the wraps. “Shaheer is known to keep a low profile in the media and doesn’t like to talk about his personal life. He has been tight-lipped about the news, keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in the country. Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives,” the source was quoted saying.

Well, while the couple is yet to make an official announcement in this regard, their fans will be ecstatic about this piece of news. For the uninitiated, Shaheer and Ruchikaa had met through common friends a couple of years ago and had hit off immediately. Talking about his wife post their wedding, Shaheer had even stated, “Ruchikaa is an honest person. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend and play a character in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I am a ‘wanderer’ and that I have finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.”

